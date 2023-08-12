Jaya Prada Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail With Rs 5,000 Fine in Old Case

As per reports, after Jaya's Chennai theatre shut down, the workers filed a complaint against her regarding the repayment of their ESI money, which had already been deducted from their salaries.

The workers had alleged that the ESI money was not paid to the Government Insurance Corporation. Following the complaint, the Labour Government Insurance Corporation reportedly filed a case against the politician and her partners at the Egmore Magistrate Court in Chennai.

According to reports, Jaya had admitted to the charges levelled against her and had promised to clear her dues while also seeking a dismissal of the case. However, her appeal was refused by the court, and instead, she was imposed with six months imprisonment and a fine.