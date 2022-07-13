Actor Pankaj Tripathi Prepares Bihari Delicacy Litti-Chokha In Viral Video

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently went to his village in Gopalganj district and was seen preparing litti-chokha, a Bihar delicacy. A video is currently going around the internet which shows the actor making the dish.
In the video Tripathi is seen deep in concentration while preparing the delicacy. And one of his fans uploaded the video and captioned it in hindi stating, "This is the love for a village...it doesn't change colours with money)." Other users also reacted to the video with heart emojis.
He reportedly managed to go home after his latest film, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, released on 24 June.
He was also seen in the sports drama 83 which starred Ranveer Singh. The film was directed by Kabir Khan and was based on India's iconic cricket World Cup victory in 1983, the actor portrayed the role of, then Team India manager PR Man Singh.
He will now be seen in the third season of web series Mirzapur, in which his role as Kaleen Bhaiya. The show is a crime thriller which follows the rule of Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), who is also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)