Actor Nora Fatehi Summoned by ED in Rs 200-Crore Money Laundering Case

Actor Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the ED.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekar and Leena Paul, as per a report by NDTV.
The Delhi Police arrested Sukesh and Leena for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around Rs 200 crore.
Agency sources have told NDTV that Nora Fatehi has been summoned to ascertain connections to the accused.
The Delhi Police's economic offences wing had filed an FIR accusing Sukesh and Leena of criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion. "Sukesh Chandrasekar is the mastermind of this fraud. A number of FIRs have been filed against him and he is currently in Rohini Jail", the Enforcement Directorate said last month after conducting raids on his properties.
The Central agency had also said in August that it had seized a bungalow in Chennai, ₹ 82.5 lakh in cash, and over a dozen luxury cars related to the case against Sukesh.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has also been questioned by the ED regarding the case in August. She was summoned again last month, but Jacqueline skipped it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)