Actor Nora Fatehi Summoned by ED in Rs 200-Crore Money Laundering Case

Actor Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekar and Leena Paul, as per a report by NDTV.

The Delhi Police arrested Sukesh and Leena for allegedly duping the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh of around Rs 200 crore.

Agency sources have told NDTV that Nora Fatehi has been summoned to ascertain connections to the accused.