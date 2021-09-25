Jacqueline Fernandez to Be Questioned by ED in Money Laundering Case: Report

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of extortion amounting to approximately Rs 200 crore and reportedly has multiple other extortion cases against him.

The ED had earlier said in a statement, "Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. He has been a part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged at the Rohini jail.”

Reports also claimed that Fernandez herself was a victim of the scam through Sukesh’s partner Leena Paul. Sources had informed NDTV that a top Bollywood actor had also been named as a target of the scam.

Sources had also told India Today that the police had accessed the phone records of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and found that he would make spoof calls to actor Jacqueline Fernandez from Tihar Jail. The police reportedly wants to question Fernandez regarding the correspondence.