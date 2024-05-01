Actor Mona Singh Shoots For Aryan Khan's Web Series 'Stardom' in Goa: Report

Mona Singh is reportedly shooting with Aryan Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@SRKUniverse)
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut. Aryan is directing a web series for Netflix, titled Stardom. According to a report by Hindustan Times, actor Mona Singh has recently joined the cast and is currently shooting in Goa for the show.
Speaking about the actor's role in the series, a source told Hindustan Times, "It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan. At the moment, Singh is busy shooting for the project in Goa, and it’s a long shoot schedule. Earlier, she shot for the project in Mumbai and Delhi. When it comes to her role, everything is being kept under wraps."
"Aryan is keeping an eye on things to make sure no footage from the shoot goes online. He knows just how to explain scenes, which makes the work much easier. His vision is quite clear. He employs words to describe the scene in detail, which allows actors to perform to their full potential," the source further told the publication.
Earlier, reports suggested that actor Bobby Deol had finished shooting for his role in Stardom. A report by India Today mentioned that the actor had wrapped up the shoot in March. The last schedule of the shoot will reportedly take place at the YRF studio and Mumbai's Chitrakoot ground.
Stardom is a six-episode web series, which will feature a cameo by a Bollywood star in each episode. These actors will play themselves in the series. As per reports, the show will also have cameos by actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
