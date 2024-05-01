Actor Mona Singh Shoots For Aryan Khan's Web Series 'Stardom' in Goa: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut. Aryan is directing a web series for Netflix, titled Stardom. According to a report by Hindustan Times, actor Mona Singh has recently joined the cast and is currently shooting in Goa for the show.

Speaking about the actor's role in the series, a source told Hindustan Times, "It’s a very interesting project, and she is getting to do something really different. The series will present her in a very different avatar. She is really enjoying her time working on set with Aryan. At the moment, Singh is busy shooting for the project in Goa, and it’s a long shoot schedule. Earlier, she shot for the project in Mumbai and Delhi. When it comes to her role, everything is being kept under wraps."