Actor Warina Hussain Says Family Was Forced to Flee Afghanistan Years Ago

Actor Warina Hussain opened up about her memories of leaving Afghanistan with her family and talked about the memories she has of the country. After the US exit from Afghanistan recently, several visuals on social media depict the plight of the citizens as they try to leave Afghanistan.
Talking about the crisis, Warina said, “It’s a difficult time for me and my family. It’s eerily similar to 20 years ago. It was because of this war and turmoil that my family was forced to flee Afghanistan, and now, many years later, I see other families losing their homes.”
Warina Hussain left Afghanistan as a child and has lived in India for more than a decade, but she added that she has good memories of Kabul. “My memories will always be of family picnics, food, and a beautiful spring in Kabul, which I doubt will ever be the same again; the only air one will now breathe will be of suppression,” she told Hindustan Times.
She further talked about the consequences of situations like that of Afghanistan, especially with respect to refugees and immigrants.
The Loveyatri actor appealed to the United Nations to intervene and also asked other countries to stand by Afghanistan. “And for the United Nations to intervene. It’s the wish and plea of a woman who doesn’t want her fellow Afghan women to be treated as second-class citizens in their own nation,” she said.
Published: 23 Aug 2021,01:38 PM IST