Actor Mehreen Pirzada & Politician Bhavya Bishnoi Call Off Engagement

Actor Mehreen Pirzada and politician Bhavya Bishnoi have taken to social media to share that they have decided to go separate ways. On Saturday, the duo announced that they have "mutually decided to call off their engagement due to differences in values and compatibility."

Mehreen wrote on her Instagram story, "Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends".