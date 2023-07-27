'Grateful and Humble': Actor Kevin Spacey Cleared of Sexual Assault Charges

According to reports, Spacey was cleared of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The actor was accused by the prosecution of being a "sexual bully" who revelled in making other people uncomfortable, including by forcibly groping men's crotches.

Spacey referred to the charges as "madness" and a "stab in the back".

Addressing the press stationed outside the court, Spacey said, "I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision.

"I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security, and all of those who took care of us every single day," he added.