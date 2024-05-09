Actor Jyotika Reveals Why She Wasn't Offered Any Hindi Films in 27 Years

Jyotika, who made her Bollywood debut with the 1997 film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna alongside Akshaye Khanna, told News 18, "I didn’t receive an offer from Hindi films even once. I drifted into south films 27 years ago and have only worked in south films ever since. My first Hindi film didn’t run well in theatres. It’s all very formula-based. Your first film needs to run for you to get more offers. When I had started my career, there was an entire bandwagon of girls working with big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner but as fate would have it, it didn’t run. Luckily, I had signed a south film and diverted from Bollywood.”

The actor further added, "I would also like to bring it to notice that even that film didn’t work at the box office. But I got a lot of films based on how my performance in it was received. That stark difference between both industries was definitely there. People in Bollywood also thought that I was a south Indian and they assumed that I don’t want to do Hindi films anymore. It was a journey and I’m still grateful about it. I did some fabulous work there. It’s not like I refrained from doing a Hindi film. It’s just that I wasn’t offered any script in so many years.”

On the work front, Jyotika's Srikanth is set to hit the big screens on 10 May. In addition to herself and Rajkummar, the film also stars Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Jyotika will also be seen in Dabba Cartel, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.