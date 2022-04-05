‘My People Need Empathy’: Jacqueline Supports Sri Lanka Amid Economic Crisis

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez hails from Sri Lanka.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who hails from Sri Lanka, took to social media to express her support for her country and its citizens. Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe economic crisis. Jacqueline wrote, "As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through."
She added, "I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support."
She concluded the note with a message to her 'country and countrymen', "I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!"
Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey and John Abraham's Attack, was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006.
Sri Lanka's economic crisis has also led to a severe shortage of essential items like food and cooking gas and the country is facing a record-high inflation. The country is also dealing with a foreign exchange shortage which has hampered their ability to import essential goods.
