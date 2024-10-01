Actor Govinda Sustains Gunshot Wound to Leg, Hospitalised for Treatment

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Actor Govinda Sustains Gunshot Wound to Leg, Hospitalised for Treatment

Govinda accidentally suffered a bullet injury at his Mumbai home.

Actor Govinda accidentally suffered a bullet injury at his Mumbai home on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital and is now out of danger, as per a report by India Today.

In continuation of the report, the incident occurred at 4:45 am while Govinda was cleaning his licensed revolver before heading out. The gun accidentally discharged after slipping from his hand.

Govinda was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, as per the same report. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, was not in Mumbai at the time, but she confirmed that he is now fine and out of danger. Their daughter is currently at the hospital.

He is known for his roles in Jaan Se Pyaara (1992), Dulaara (1994), Khuddar (1994), and Andolan (1995).

