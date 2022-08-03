Actor Dev Patel Risks Life, Breaks up Knife Fight Outside a Store in Australia

Dev Patel breaks up a knife fight outside a convenience store in Australia.
British actor recently risked his life, trying to break up a knife fight outside a convenience store in Adelaide, south Australia, as per a report by the BBC. The actor witnessed the brawl between a man and a woman, on Monday night, 1 August, while he was entering the store with his friends.
People tried to separate the duo, but the woman stabbed the man (32), in his chest.
In continuation to the report, the man and the woman were fighting on the street before they came closer to the convenience store. A representative of the actor told the publication, "Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived."
The injured man from Glengowrie was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital following the incident, for his further treatment. The injuries reported weren't life threatening. Whereas, the woman who stabbed the man, was later arrested by the police.
While Patel's fans praised him for his brave instinct, the actor's team laid out a statement saying, "There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."
On the work front, Patel will soon be seen in the lead role of his upcoming directorial debut Monkey Man. debut The film also features Sharlto Copley and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles, and will be premiered on Netflix later this year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)