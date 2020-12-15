Actor Chitra's Husband Arrested For Alleged Abetment to Suicide

Tamil TV actor VJ Chitra's husband has been arrested in Chennai after the late actor's mother accused him of beating her daughter to death, as per a report by NDTV.
However, sources in the police told the publication that the post-mortem report shows Chitra died by suicide, with financial problems emerging as a possible reason.
Chitra's husband Hemanth has been charged with abetment to suicide.
"The day VJ Chitra died Hemanth had pushed her. He was angry over a scene she had enacted for a show", Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan told NDTV.
The 29-year-old actor was found dead at a hotel outside Chennai on 10 December wherein the couple had checked in. Chitra and Hemanth tied the knot a few months back.
As per the report, Hemanth had told the investigators that Chitra had locked herself in and he found her dead after the hotel authorities opened the door using a duplicate key.
Chitra was a popular face among the Tamil television audience. She has hosted shows on major Tamil television channels, including Makkal TV, Jaya TV and Zee Tamizh, in addition to taking up serials on multiple channels.
(With inputs from NDTV)
