Actor Arundhathi Nair on Ventilator After Road Accident in Kerela

Tamil and Malayalam film actor Arundhati Nair is on a ventilator after she met with an accident in Kerala. Her sister Arathy confirmed the news after multiple reports claimed to have details about her accident, as per a report by News18.

Taking to her Instagram account, Arathy issued a statement about the accident and urged fans to pray for her. The accident reportedly took place at the Kovalam bypass and Arundhati has suffered several injuries.

Her sister wrote, "She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum."

She added, "We Need your prayers and Support for her speedy recovery."