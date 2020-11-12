Acting is a High-Risk Profession, Like Working At a Hospital: Saif

Saif Ali Khan is back to work, and so is his better half Kareena Kapoor Khan. Talking about balancing home and work during the coronavirus pandemic, Khan tells The Quint how getting back on the sets is extremely risky. "You know, actors can't wear masks and the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. But most people I have worked with have made really big efforts. People are trying their best, but it's still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this".

The actor adds,