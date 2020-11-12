Acting is a High-Risk Profession, Like Working At a Hospital: Saif

Saif Ali Khan is back to work, and so is his better half Kareena Kapoor Khan. Talking about balancing home and work during the coronavirus pandemic, Khan tells The Quint how getting back on the sets is extremely risky. "You know, actors can't wear masks and the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. But most people I have worked with have made really big efforts. People are trying their best, but it's still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this".
The actor adds,
"During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital".Saif Ali Khan, Actor
Talking about Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, Saif says that short films are a different form of expression, so it's challenging as well as fulfilling for filmmakers. When asked about what kind of content he looks forward to producing, this is what he said.
"I just want to concentrate on being an actor, and I am getting interesting work. One of the reasons I was quite excited about becoming a producer was to create content for myself at one point. It was more of a self-preservatory kind of a thing".Saif Ali Khan, Actor
