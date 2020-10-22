Didn't Need to Buy Back Pataudi Palace Because I Own It: Saif

Reports about Saif Ali Khan buying back his ancestral home, the Pataudi palace, have been doing the rounds. However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif has dismissed the rumours and said that he didn't have to buy it back because he already owned it. Saif explained that the palace had been leased by his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, to Francis Wacziarg and Aman Nath who ran the hotel in the palace and took care of it.

Saif feels very emotionally attached to the palace, so when the time came, he decided to wrap up the lease and take possession of his home again.

So while the palace is not open to random strangers from around the world, Saif is still interested in renting out the gardens and the outdoors for shoots etc.

Saif recently spent a month at the Pataudi palace. When asked about whether or not he would want to settle there with Kareena and Taimur, Saif revealed that he wouldn't mind as they already have an apartment in Mumbai and can fly there for work whenever required. However, he adds, "We just need some good schools around."

