Abhishek to Saif Ali Khan: Here's How Bollywood Is Celebrating Bhai Dooj 2022

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan celebrate Bhai Dooj 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bollywood celebrities never shy away from joining in the fun of the religious festivities. From Priyanka Chopra to Abhishek Bachchan, everyone is celebrating their bond with their siblings on the occasion of Bhai Dooj — a Hindu festival, wherein sisters pray for the longevity and well-being of their brothers.
Here's how Bollywood celebs wished their siblings today:
Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable video of herself with brother Saif Ali Khan, sending her heartfelt wishes to the actor on the special day. She captioned her post, "Thank you for inspiring me to always be true to myself and for reminding me that the best is indeed, unbelievably, yet to come."
Siblings Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also joined the celebration. Taking to social media, Shweta shared two adorable pictures with Abhishek, wherein he hilariously glares at her as she poses for the camera. She captioned her post, "What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj."
Priyanka Chopra also sent her heartfelt wishes to her brother, Siddharth on Bhai Dooj. The Quantico actor shared his picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Bhai Dooj @siddharthchopra89. Keep smiling always."
Actor Kunal Kemmu also shared a heart-warming video of himself and his sister Karishma, jamming together as he plays the guitar. He also wrote an adorable note for his sister which read, "Bhai bhai Ghai Ghai! Happy bhaidooj to all you lovely brothers and sisters. Irritating each other is our birthright (heart emoji) and so is doing things out of love .. I love you bya. #happybhaidooj #brothersisterlove."
Actor Neena Gupta also wished her fans a happy Bhai Dooj, by sharing a video of herself on social media. She captioned her post, "Happy Bhai Dooj…fever chala gaya."
Kartik Aaryan also shared some adorable pictures with his sister, Kritika on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In one of the pictures, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor can be seen touching his sister's feet, while in the other, Kritika can be seen performing the Tika ceremony with him.
