Abdu Rozik, of Bigg Boss 16 Fame, Shares Engagement Pictures With Fiancé Amira

Abdu Rozik shares engagement pictures.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Friday (10 May), Abdu Rozik, of Bigg Boss 16 fame, shared pictures from his engagement on social media. He captioned the post, “Allhamdulillah (heart emoji) 24.04.2024.”
Speaking to Bombay Times, Rozik said, “I realized that I had found the right girl. I found her very understanding and she respects me and understands my work. I felt we had good compatibility and therefore we took it to the next level. It is a love marriage and I am happy that someone like me, a short guy has found love.”
He further revealed that he met his fiancé Amira at an eatery in Dubai and they have known each other for four months. “She is studying business administration in Sharjah,” he added.
“I am in love and can't wait to get married. I plan to call all my friends from Mumbai. Salman Khan will come to the wedding to bless me. He called to congratulate me. We plan to have a big celebration and I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life,” Rozik told the publication.
On Thursday, the singer had posted a video announcing his wedding date with the caption, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am”
