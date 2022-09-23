Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
(Photo: Instagram)
Ira Khan, daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Both of them took to social media to share the good news. They have been dating for two years and got engaged after.
In the video they are both seen talking to each other when Nupur gets down on one knee to propose. Ira says 'yes' immediately after. The crowd is seen cheering loudly.
The duo took to Instagram to announce the good news. She captioned the post as, "Popeye: She said yes, Ira: Hehe, I said yes." Comments flooded in with many wishing them luck for the future and more. Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff". Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Aww Irooo congratulations." Many more congratulated them.
Ira in June shared that they had completed two years together. She wrote, “It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Nupur had commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back."