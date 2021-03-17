I Was Barely Active: Aamir Khan Speaks About His Social Media Exit

Aamir replied that he was never really active on social media, “Aap log apni theories mat lagaiye. Mai apni dhunki mai rehta hu. Social media pe hu kahan mai? Mujhe laga ki vaise bhi kuch daalta nahi hu mai (There's no need to speculate. I stay in my own world. Am I even on social media? I thought I don’t post anyway so there's no point staying on it)".

The actor added that the responsibility of the press has increased as he will be communicating with fans through them.

On 15 March, a day after his 56th birthday, Aamir Khan announced that he'll be quitting social media to focus on his work. He recently also decided to keep his phone away to avoid being distracted by the constant notifications while shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha.

He issued a statement on Instagram while also thanking his fans for all the birthday wishes.