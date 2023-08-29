Aamir Khan Returns to Acting; Locks in Christmas 2024 For Next Release: Report

Aamir will return to acting after a year-long break.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aamir Khan will reportedly resume work and return to acting after a year-long hiatus following his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to do well at the box office.
According to reports, Aamir is currently gearing up for his next project and has locked in a release date for the same.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Aamir's upcoming project will be released on Christmas 2024 and will be produced by the actor's production company.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran wrote, "Exclusive: Aamir Khan locks Christmas 2024 for next film...Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No 16 (not titled yet), starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon."
Have a look at the post here:
Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The actor also had a brief appearance in Kajol's Salaam Venky earlier this year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)