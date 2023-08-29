Aamir Khan Returns to Acting; Locks in Christmas 2024 For Next Release: Report

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Aamir's upcoming project will be released on Christmas 2024 and will be produced by the actor's production company.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran wrote, "Exclusive: Aamir Khan locks Christmas 2024 for next film...Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No 16 (not titled yet), starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, to release on 20 Dec 2024. Pre-production of the film is ongoing and the film goes on floors on 20 Jan 2024… More details to follow soon."

