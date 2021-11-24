'KGF Star Yash Was Supportive Despite Clash With Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan in the poster for Laal Singh Chaddha and Yash in the poster for KGF: Chapter 2.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Aamir Khan’s next film Laal Singh Chaddha’s release has been postponed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic among other things. In a recent interview, Aamir revealed that he preferred postponing the film’s release instead of doing a ‘rush job’ on the visual effects in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.
Aamir Khan told Indian Express, “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film.”
Laal Singh Chaddha is now scheduled to release on 14 April since Aamir believed that the Baisakhi will be the right date for the film’s release. The film will clash with KGF: Chapter 2 written and directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF: Chapter 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Yash, and Prakash Raj.
Talking about the clash, Aamir Khan said, “I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.”
Aamir added that he apologised to KGF: Chapter 2’s producer Vijay Kiragandur, director Prashanth and lead actor Yash and explained the entire situation.
Aamir further said, “I told them how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. I also explained that a Baisakhi release for my film would be ideal. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture. In fact, I had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of my plan."
Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)