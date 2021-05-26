Ira Launches 'Agatsu Foundation'; Aims to Focus on Mental Health

Ira Khan launches new company Agastu Foundation
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's younger child with ex-wife Reena Dutta, recently took to her social media to announce the launch of 'Agatsu Foundation', to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self actualization.
In an Instagram video, she said, "On my 21st birthday, I got a tattoo. It says, 'If we won't, who will?' Its cheesy and corny I know but I meant it and I mean it. And today is, I think, my first tangible step at embracing my tattoo."
Introducing her new initiative, she further said, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out!"
In the caption she wrote, "I proudly present... Agatsu Foundation. "
In a video shared on Agastu Foundation's official handle, Reena Datta and Aamir's wife Kiran Rao extended their support to Ira and greeted the viewers. The video featured many others including Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ira's boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian.
A brief introduction of the company's purpose can be found in the caption for a later video. "Questions. All of us have them! Large, small, same but different, and many unanswered. But, what if there was an initiative, a community of people just like you; who could take this journey of questions we call life and make it a bit simpler, a little bit less lonely. Facilitate you to make your life a little bit better - whatever that may mean for you," it read.
Explaining the company's name, the caption further said, "Our aim is to be that organisation, someone who takes this wild ride with you. We call ourselves Agatsu, it means self victory. Not the kind of victory that asks you to conquer yourself, the kind that is subtler, more sustainable - some control over your wellbeing."
To conclude, the caption mentioned that the first step Agastu Foundation will take is to raise awareness about mental wellbeing and increase people's accessibility to the tools that can help them.
Ira was earlier in the news when she questioned the need for gendered nouns after a follower referred to her as 'Aamir Khan's son' during an Instagram live. She often uses her platform to speak up about social issues. On World Mental Health Day last year, she opened up about her four-year battle with depression.
Ira Khan made her directorial debut in 2019 with the theatrical adaptation of Medea by Euripdes, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role.
