Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Talks About Privilege & Depression

Ira Khan took to Instagram to talk about her emotional baggage over the years and how she was sexually abused at 14.

Ira started her video saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

On World Mental Health Day (10 October), Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opened up about her clinical depression. She took to Instagram to post a video recounting her experience and also urging everyone to spread awareness about mental health.

She then said that the best way to steer the conversation would be to relate her own story.

"I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?", Ira said, adding, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?".

Alongside the video Ira also wrote a little note. "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together.

There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day".