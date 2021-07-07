A Love Letter to Dilip Kumar’s Tryst with Urdu

Poetry was always a fundamental part of Dilip Kumar’s life that nurtured his art too. His tremendous love for music was palpable with his flair and knowledge in the medium as well. Saira Banu expressed in the late actor’s biography, "Our home has resounded with the music of maestros from the classical dimension." From Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and Ustad Vilayat Khan to Mehdi Hassan and the Sabri brothers — he remained an avid listener of music. When visiting England for the centenary of the passing of the great Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, documented by BBC, he is seen brilliantly performing a euphonious rendition of a ghazal. He also sang the classical composition of Laagi Nahi Chhoote with the remarkable Lata Mangeshkar in 'Musafir' (1957).

Mangeshkar, too, had a rather amusing rendezvous with the thespian. In her biography – 'Lata Mangeshkar: In Her Own Voice' – she revealed that her first meeting with the actor was in a train compartment while travelling along with Anil Biswas. Upon learning from Biswas that she was a Maharashtrian, the actor said, "But their Urdu pronunciation isn't correct and in their singing you can smell daal-bhaat," implying the influence of a Marathi accent. Although disheartened, she made it a mission to learn Urdu. Eventually, her great work evidently received massive praise for the songs that had Urdu lyrics. She did, in some part, owe her elan in Urdu to Dilip Kumar. But such was the meticulous precision he always aimed to achieve in his work.