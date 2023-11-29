'A Big Salute': Akshay Kumar & Others Hail Success of Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

Akshay Kumar & Other Celebs Hail Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Akshay Kumar and other celebrities lauded the efforts of 22 agencies that have rescued 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Jackie Shroff all praised the efforts of the rescue team.
Akshay Kumar took to social media to write, “Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel. so proud. Jai Hind.”
Riteish Deshmukh also praised the rescue team and wrote, “Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya #UttarakhandTunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue.”
Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "A huge debt of gratitude and an even bigger salute to all the rescue workers and all the agencies that worked tirelessly to rescue our 41 workers trapped in the Utarkashi Silkyara tunnel. Jai Hind!"
Jackie Shroff wrote, "All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others."
For those unversed, a portion of the tunnel caved in on 12 November, with the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure.
