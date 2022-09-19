Tamil Actor Deepa Found Dead At Her Chennai Apartment; Note Recovered

Tamil actor, Pauline Jessica, popularly known as Deepa.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Popularly known as Deepa, 29-year-old Tamil actor, Pauline Jessica was found dead at her Chennai apartment. The Koyambedu police filed a case and also recovered a note from her diary.
According to ETimes, the actor's friend, Prabhakaran went over to her apartment to check on her, after her family's calls went unanswered. Upon finding her dead, he alerted her family and also informed the police.
The mortal remains of the actor have been sent for post-mortem, while the Koyambedu police investigate her death and look into the legitimacy of her note.
The Andhra-based actor was best known for her roles in films like Thupparivalan (2017) and Vaaitha (2022).
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
