Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Shilpa Shetty's 'Baazigar' to Re-Release in Theatres

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty's romantic revenge drama Baazigar is all set to hit the big screens after 31 years, as part of the Retro Film Festival.
Taking to social media, the Jawan actor shared the exciting news with his fans.
Announcing the release, Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram, "Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - Baazigar. As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let's celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together."
Kajol and Shilpa also shared the same post on their respective social media handles to announce the news.
Baazigar is helmed by director-duo Abbas-Mustan. The film first released in theaters on 12 November 1993.
The film featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The film was a blockbuster and is still celebrated for its music and dialogues.
