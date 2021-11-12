Case Filed Against Dulquer Salmaan’s Latest ‘Kurup’ in Kerala HC

Case filed against Kurup in Kerala HC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A resident from Kochi, Kerala has filed a case against Kurup, according to The Indian Express. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the film is set to release on 12 November.
According to the PIL, the movie threatens the privacy of Sukumara Kurup, the criminal on whom the story is based.
The High Court has not issued a stay on the film but has notified the centre, state government, the Interpol, and the producers of the film about it.
Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup has Salmaan in the leading role where he plays the part of a conman who murdered another man in 1984 to fake his own death and claim the insurance money. The story of Sukumara Kurup has become quite popular in the south, since Kurup has evaded arrest for over four decades now.
(With inputs from The Indian Express).
