Kurup Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan Stars as India's Longest Wanted Fugitive

Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala star in Kurup.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Kurup starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala dropped on Wednesday in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. The trailer tells the story of a gripping man hunt for India’s longest wanted criminal, Kurup.
The trailer starts with a police officer getting a call from a man posing as an informant. When the officer tells him that the officer he’s looking for, Krishnadas, is out in Bhopal looking for Kurup, the man, played by Dulquer, introduces himself as Kurup.
The clip also shows scenes where Kurup is enrolled in the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the name Gopalakrishna Kurup, with a man in the voiceover saying he doesn’t belong there. He also discusses claiming a life insurance in his name. The clip also features glimpses into Sukumara Kurup’s life who decides to fake his own death and then get insurance money.
He seemingly succeeds in his plan but the police are out looking for him. A man can also be seen in the trailer confessing to Kurup’s murder. Kurup manages to fake his death by murdering another man Chacko who bears a resemblance to him.
Talking about the film, Dulquer Salmaan told Indian Express, “It is a sensitive subject because you are dealing with a real-life criminal. And there will be a debate about us white-washing him. Are we sympathizing or glorifying Kurup? I want that film to reach as wide as possible.”
Kurup is a biographical crime thriller directed by Srinath Rajendran. The film has been written by Jithin K Jose, Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind and is based on the life of a real-life fugitive Sukumara Kurup.
The film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Kurup, Sobhita Dhulipala as Sharada Kurup, Tovino Thomas as Chacko. The film also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Anand Bal, Hareesh Karnaran, and Shine Tom Chacko is supportive roles.
