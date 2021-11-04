Kurup Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan Stars as India's Longest Wanted Fugitive

The trailer starts with a police officer getting a call from a man posing as an informant. When the officer tells him that the officer he’s looking for, Krishnadas, is out in Bhopal looking for Kurup, the man, played by Dulquer, introduces himself as Kurup.

The clip also shows scenes where Kurup is enrolled in the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the name Gopalakrishna Kurup, with a man in the voiceover saying he doesn’t belong there. He also discusses claiming a life insurance in his name. The clip also features glimpses into Sukumara Kurup’s life who decides to fake his own death and then get insurance money.

He seemingly succeeds in his plan but the police are out looking for him. A man can also be seen in the trailer confessing to Kurup’s murder. Kurup manages to fake his death by murdering another man Chacko who bears a resemblance to him.