Dear Captain Raymond Holt, thank you for all the laughs. Sincerely...

Captain Wuntch. Good to see you. But if you're here, who's guarding Hades?

Any Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan would know how Captain Raymond Holt signs off on his text messages. So, how else could I headline an article in tribute to the New York City Police Department's 99th Precinct's Commanding Officer?

Andre Braugher, the actor who portrayed Holt, tragically died on Monday due to a brief spell of illness, as confirmed by his publicist. As tributes and condolences poured in from fans and fellow cast members, I too could not help but be consumed by a wave of sorrow.

You know how some people prefer to fall asleep with the TV on, watching a sitcom like Friends or The Office or something of the sort? For me, that 'white noise' is Brooklyn Nine-Nine. I watch an episode every night, to end what is usually always a difficult day of work.