Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji Unveil Brahmastra’s Much-Awaited Song ‘Kesariya’

In a live session on Instagram on Sunday, 17 July, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji spoke about the song. Talking about the significance of Kashi Vishwanath temple where the song is shot, Ayan Mukherji called it the "heart of Varanasi". Towards the end of the session, Ranbir Kapoor joined too. He spoke about the versions of 'Kesariya' that they had planned, right from disco to pop.

Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, here's the full version of 'Kesariya':