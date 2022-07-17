Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukherji Unveil Brahmastra’s Much-Awaited Song ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Brahmastra's 'Kesariya'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra is possibly the most-awaited song this year. A one-minute teaser of the song has been going viral ever since it was released, and fans cannot wait for the full song to come out.
In a live session on Instagram on Sunday, 17 July, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji spoke about the song. Talking about the significance of Kashi Vishwanath temple where the song is shot, Ayan Mukherji called it the "heart of Varanasi". Towards the end of the session, Ranbir Kapoor joined too. He spoke about the versions of 'Kesariya' that they had planned, right from disco to pop.
Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam, here's the full version of 'Kesariya':
The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
