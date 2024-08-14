Why Did Triptii's 'Laila Majnu' Perform Better After Its Big Screen Comeback?

The trend of old Bollywood films re-releasing in theatres seems to be growing by the day. From Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Rockstar iconic films have been brought back to the big screens and they have reinforced the fact that old is indeed gold. But very recently, we saw a unique re-release. A film that had very few takers when it released is getting massive appreciation now.

Six years after its original release, Laila Majnu, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles, is finally getting its due. The film re-released in theatres on 9 August, and in just four days it has managed to outgross its original run at the box office. Directed by Sajid Ali and presented by his brother Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu tanked at the box office with collections a little over Rs 2 crore. But over the years it managed to get a huge fan following.

As per reports, the weekend box office collection of the film following its re-release was Rs 2 crore, which was higher than its original opening weekend, which stood at Rs 1.51 crore. Its four-day collection stands at Rs 2.6 crore, overtaking its original run of Rs 2.15 crore.

What led to this overwhelming success of a movie that was met with such a lukewarm response when it released in 2018? And are re-releases financially helping the dry spell that Bollywood is going through? Trade experts weigh in: