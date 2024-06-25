'Rockstar' to 'Jab We Met': Old Bollywood Movies Make a Comeback on Big Screen

“When it comes to the re-runs of Rockstar and Jab We Met, a lot of people are showing up in theatres out of nostalgia. These could be people who have seen them in theatre before," he adds.

"These films have found a following of their own. People are returning because probably you couldn’t react to the scenes or connect to them when they were released, but you are connecting to them now thanks to the memes, opinion pieces, and discussions," he opines.

What does the audience have to say?

"I got to know about Rockstar returning to theaters through Instagram. I've come back for the cinematic experience," says Sanjana Sharma, a CA student.

She adds, "The new movies don't have a strong storyline. The songs are weird too, and you cannot watch them with family."

Another viewer, Delhi University student Pihu Roy, who re-watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently, says, “My friends and I have all watched it before, but we wanted to watch it together in a theater. It gave us time with each other, and we could talk and relax.”

She, too, adds, “Nowadays, all the movies are generic or have cliche characters.