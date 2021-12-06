Virat-Anushka to Rajkummar-Patralekhaa, Here's Who Designed These Celeb Weddings

Be it Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma or Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, celebrity weddings are always the talk of the town. From costumes to jewellery to the venue, every little thing is spoken about and scrutinised. Wedding designer Devika Narain gives a peek into the massive planning that goes behind executing these lavish weddings.

Speaking about her journey Narain told The Quint, "It was a long and winding road for me. At 18, I wanted to be a journalist and majored in literature. I've worked with a bunch of journalists and realised my passion lay elsewhere. The truth is, I have always loved weddings. I was 10 when I went to the first wedding ceremony, and I can't describe the happiness. Till five years back, wedding designer as a career choice was relatively unknown. I had to explain to people how it is different from a wedding planner".