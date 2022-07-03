Here’s Why ‘Vikram Vedha’ Actor R Madhavan Is More Excited To See Saif in Remake

R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan play the role of the cop Vikram in the Tamil original and Hindi remake respectively.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube/ Twitter)
R Madhavan, who played a lead in the 2017 Tamil original Vikram Vedha, said that he is looking forward to seeing Saif Ali Khan’s performance in the Hindi remake. He added that ‘Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking’. The Hindi remake is helmed by filmmaker duo Pushkar-Gayatri who also directed the original.
When asked to choose between Hrithik and Saif in the remake, R Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama, "I do not want to give you a very diplomatic answer. Hrithik Roshan is awesome looking, but I am really looking forward to Saif’s performance because he is playing me."
When Saif’s look from the film was unveiled, Madhavan had shared the same on social media with the caption, “Now this one I can’t wait to see.. it’s going to be a PARTY in the theaters. Awesome look Saif.. go get Vedha.”
In the Tamil version, R Madhavan played the role of Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi was cast as Vedha. The remake also stars Radhika Apte. Vikram Vedha is the story of a cop, Vikram, who is trying to capture a gangster, Vedha. The plot takes a turn when Vedha surrenders himself and tells Vikram three stories about good and evil.
Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which he also directed and produced. The film released in theatres on 1 July.
