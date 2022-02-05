Vicky Kaushal Strong Contender For Rajkumar Hirani's Next With Shah Rukh Khan?

Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani are the other actors who have reportedly been signed on for Hirani's new film. Shah Rukh will be busy shooting Hirani's film for a few months after completing Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which is currently under production. Besides Hirani's next, Shah Rukh has also reportedly committed to Atlee's next action entertainer. If all goes well and another wave of the pandemic does not disrupt schedules, Pathan is expected to release in December this year while Hirani and Atlee's films could hit theatres mid and late 2023 respectively.