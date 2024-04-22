Here are some inside pics from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's baby shower.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan and Natsha Dalal hosted an intimate baby shower on Sunday, 21 April. The couple announced the news of their pregnancy earlier in February, this year. In a few pictures from the party that surfaced online, Varun and Natsha could be seen twinning in floral and white attires.
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, was also in attendance at the party.
Natasha Dalal hosted a close-knit baby shower on Sunday.
Natasha wore a white floral dress for the occasion.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was also present at the party.
Parents-to-be Varun and Natasha were both twinning in white.
