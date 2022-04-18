Bawaal First Look: Varun Dhawan Rides a Bike on the Streets of Lucknow

Varun Dhawan on the sets of his new film Bawaal
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in Lucknow for his new film, Bawaal, with Jahnvi Kapoor. The two actors will be working together for the first time. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier directed films such as Dangal, Chhichore and Chillar Party.
The first look of Varun has been unveiled. The actor was spotted on the sets of the film, looking all beefed up and riding a bike. Check out the pictures here:
Varun Dhawan on the sets of 'Bawaal'.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala roped in Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the love story. The film is sure to create quite a stir amongst their fans. The film is supposed to be shot in 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries.
Varun also took to Instagram to share his excitement for the film. Announcing the release date, 7 April 2023, he also noted how grateful he was to be working with the "amazing duo" Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala.
On the other hand, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, a comedy-drama and with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya. Jahnvi Kapoor will be seen in a dark comedy called, Good Luck Jerry and a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen titled Mili.
