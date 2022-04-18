Bawaal First Look: Varun Dhawan Rides a Bike on the Streets of Lucknow

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in Lucknow for his new film, Bawaal, with Jahnvi Kapoor. The two actors will be working together for the first time. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has earlier directed films such as Dangal, Chhichore and Chillar Party.

The first look of Varun has been unveiled. The actor was spotted on the sets of the film, looking all beefed up and riding a bike. Check out the pictures here: