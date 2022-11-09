'I Will Always Speak In Favour Of My Country': Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher speaks about Uunchai.
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher caught up with The Quint, ahead of his film's theatrical release. Written, directed and produced by Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai flaunts a star-studded cast, with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. The drama-comedy is set to hit the silver screens on 11 November 2022.
Speaking about the film and why he persuaded Boman Irani to be a part of it, he said, "I think all Sooraj Barjatya films are close to everybody's heart; that's why they've done such good business. It was on Sooraj's wishlist to do a film with me, Amitabh and Boman."
On being asked about the evolution of the Hindi Film Industry and things he wouldn't want to change, the Kashmir Files actor answered, "I'm lucky to be a part of both phases of the industry. One is pre-vanity van, mobile phones, five managers, PRs, bodyguards...and one was after that. Before that, there were conversations happening." He added, "I'm missing human emotions and friendships from the past."
Sharing his thoughts about being outspoken on political issues, the actor says, "I will always speak in favour of my country. And anybody who is on the same page, is my favorite - whether it's a cricketer, an actor or a politician."
