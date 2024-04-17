Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Stars In a Film About Deceit & Betrayal

Janhvi Kapoor stars in a film about deceit and betrayal in the intriguing Ulajh teaser.
Janhvi Kapoor Stars In a Film About Deceit & Betrayal

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh will make will release on 5 July. The makers announced on Wednesday through a teaser. Touted to be a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures.

A voiceover, which seems to be by Gulshan Devaiah, says, “Betrayal, loyalty, etc., are just words designed to trap people like us. These nations, borders, etc., are just lines drawn in the sand. They are not worth anything.” 

In the teaser, dramatic visuals grip the audience, portraying Suhana delving into unsettling mysteries despite the shock they bring. Rather than yielding, she stands resolute, fueled by a determination to seek vengeance for betrayal. She seems to be playing an IFS officer.

It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles.

