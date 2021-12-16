'Trans Community Has Always Been Misrepresented in Films': Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor spoke to The Quint about their latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The movie follows the relationship between Maanvi (Vaani) and Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana. Hell breaks loose when Manu finds out Maanvi is a transgender. The film offers a glimpse into how society treats trans people.

Abhishek Kapoor explained as to why he chose to cast Vaani and not a trans woman for the film. He also spoke about the response from the community after watching the film.

Vaani opened up about why she agreed to play the role.

