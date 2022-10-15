'Tiger 3' Postponed to Diwali 2023; Salman Khan Unveils First Poster of Film

Salman-Katrina starrer Tiger 3 to release next Diwali.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @BeingSalmanKhan)
Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday to announce that the release date of Tiger 3 has been pushed from April 2023 to Diwali 2023. The action-thriller is the third instalment in the Tiger series, after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif as the protagonists and Emraan Hashmi in a negative role. The movie will also see a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role as Pathaan. It is being produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma.
