'Tiger 3' Box Office Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Enters ₹300 Cr Club

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a poster from Tiger 3.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Director Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office. According to the makers, Tiger 3 collected Rs 229 crore gross (Rs 188.25 crore nett) in India.
The action-entertainer minted Rs 71 crore gross ($8.50 million) globally, leaving its total worldwide collection at Rs Rs 300 crore gross ($36.15 million).
As per reports, Tiger 3 has earned Rs 188.25 crore nett in India since its release on 12 November. The film opened to a collection of Rs 44.50 crore in India.
Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is also a part of YRF's Spy Universe, like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.
The film also has a cameo appearance by SRK and Hrithik.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)