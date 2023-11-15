Tiger 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman, Katrina Film Collects Over Rs 200Cr Worldwide

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 is performing quite well at the box office. The action thriller, which is part of the YRF spy universe, made an estimated Rs 42 crore on Tuesday, 14 November, after crossing Rs 100 crore since its release on Sunday, 12 November. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3's net domestic collection now stands at around Rs 146 crore.

Globally, the film has made over Rs 200 crore, which puts it on track to overtake Ek Tha Tiger’s Rs 330 crore global gross. Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012.