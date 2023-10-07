'Thank You For Coming' Box Office Day 1: Bhumi Pednekar's Film Earns Rs 80 Lakh

Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Thank You For Coming.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, hit the big screens on Friday, 6 October. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film also features Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shivani Bedi, and Shehnaaz Gill in key roles.
As per Sacnilk, the film witnessed a low performance on its opening day at the domestic box office. As per early estimates, Thank You For Coming reportedly earned Rs 80 lakh on the first day of its release.
The coming-of-age drama explores the themes of love, friendship, and women's desire and pleasure with a witty yet hilarious take.
The film also features Anil Kapoor in a cameo appearance.
Thank You For Coming is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor's Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd. It is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.
The film is currently running in cinemas.
