SRK’s 'Jawan' Becomes Highest Grossing Hindi Film in India, Surpasses 'Gadar 2'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, “#Jawan crosses *lifetime biz* of #Gadar2 and #Pathaan #Hindi in #India…Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #Hindi in #India, #SRK features in Top 3 HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS #Hindi: #Pathaan [No 3] and #Jawan [No 1] [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.90 cr, Mon 4.90 cr, Tue 4.40 cr, Wed 4.45 cr, Thu 5.81 cr. Total: ₹ 525.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”
Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and stars SRK in a double role. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.
Actors Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make cameo appearances in the action entertainer.
Meanwhile Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 helmed by Anil Sharma, also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)