Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh Announce Release Date of 'Sooryavanshi'

“Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas,” shared Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the same video producer Karan Johar also added, “It’s time to go and make the halls resonate with claps & excitement - it’s time to go #BackToCinemas! Celebrate this Diwali with us in theatres near you as #Sooryavanshi releases on 5th November.”

Sooryavanshi is a cop drama starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie was scheduled to hit screens in March 2020, but got pushed due to the COVID pandemic.