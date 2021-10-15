Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh Announce Release Date of 'Sooryavanshi'

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Ranveer Singh-starrer Sooryavanshi gets a release date.
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh took to social media to announce the release date of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial will hit theatres on 5 November.
In a special video posted on Twitter and Instagram, Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer invited the audience to watch the film in the theatre.
“Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas,” shared Akshay Kumar.
Sharing the same video producer Karan Johar also added, “It’s time to go and make the halls resonate with claps & excitement - it’s time to go #BackToCinemas! Celebrate this Diwali with us in theatres near you as #Sooryavanshi releases on 5th November.”
Sooryavanshi is a cop drama starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie was scheduled to hit screens in March 2020, but got pushed due to the COVID pandemic.
