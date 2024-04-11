'Sikandar': Salman Khan- AR Murugadoss Film Announced On Eid

Salman Khan's upcoming movie is titled Sikandar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Good news for Salman Khan fans. On Eid (11 April), Salman took to social media to announce his upcoming movie. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is titled Sikandar.
Announcing the title Salman wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! (This Eid, watch Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and meet Sikandar next Eid)"
Sikandar is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit theatres on Eid 2025.
