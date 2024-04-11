'Sikandar': Salman Khan- AR Murugadoss Film Announced On Eid

Announcing the title Salman wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! (This Eid, watch Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and meet Sikandar next Eid)"

Sikandar is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit theatres on Eid 2025.