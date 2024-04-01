Salman Khan Exits Karan Johar's 'The Bull' Due to Production Delays: Report

A source told the publication that The Bull was already pushed thrice and Salman was ready to accommodate the changes in the schedule. However, he had to start shooting for for AR Murugadoss' next action film, which is why he exited Karan's project, the source added. "After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan,” the report quoted an unnamed source.

“He might give another try to make Bull a reality, but at the moment, the army film is shelved from Salman’s end. If Karan can commit to a certain timeline on paper, he might come back and try his luck to relaunch the project,” the source added.

The Bull was supposed to be directed by Vishnu Vardhan, who had helmed Shershaah.